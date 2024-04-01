JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Hits New 1-Year High at $200.94

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $200.94 and last traded at $199.38, with a volume of 869338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $574.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $31,722,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $905,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

