Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the February 29th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

OTCMKTS:ACAZF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.92. 1,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,193. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 6.79%. This is a positive change from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.21. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.37%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

