AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,300 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the February 29th total of 240,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 683,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AIA Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AAGIY traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 722,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,428. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.16. AIA Group has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $43.95.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It is also involved in the distribution of investment and other financial services products.

