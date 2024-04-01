Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Shares Down 7.9%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR)’s stock price dropped 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.20. Approximately 120,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 39,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals from C$4.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$197.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 9.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.94.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.26. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 96.32%. The business had revenue of C$6.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.6156889 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

Further Reading

