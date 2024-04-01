Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Trading 11.4% Higher

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Free Report) rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.42 and last traded at C$4.20. Approximately 835,753 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 636,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.77.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55, a P/E/G ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

In other Ballard Power Systems news, Senior Officer Kevin Michael Colbow sold 17,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.78, for a total transaction of C$67,559.94. In other Ballard Power Systems news, Senior Officer Kevin Michael Colbow sold 17,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.78, for a total transaction of C$67,559.94. Also, Senior Officer Sarbjot Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total value of C$76,000.00. Insiders have sold 40,482 shares of company stock valued at $153,370 over the last ninety days. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

