Short Interest in AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Grows By 18.8%

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the February 29th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AmmPower Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMMPF traded up 0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting 0.03. 74,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,105. AmmPower has a 12-month low of 0.02 and a 12-month high of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.04.

About AmmPower

AmmPower Corp., a clean energy company, engages in the manufacturing and selling of green ammonia to farmers, and distributors and retailers of anhydrous ammonia used in fertilizer in Canada and the United States. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec.

