Short Interest in AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Grows By 18.8%

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the February 29th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AmmPower Stock Up 10.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMMPF traded up 0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting 0.03. 74,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,105. AmmPower has a 12-month low of 0.02 and a 12-month high of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.04.
About AmmPower
