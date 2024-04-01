ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the February 29th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 128.0 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Performance

ACSAF stock remained flat at C$44.02 during trading hours on Monday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 1 year low of C$29.31 and a 1 year high of C$44.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$41.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.10.

Get ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios alerts:

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.