Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the February 29th total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 134.2 days.

Adyen Trading Down 0.8 %

ADYYF traded down $13.00 on Monday, reaching $1,695.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 174. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,512.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1,185.82. Adyen has a 1 year low of $660.00 and a 1 year high of $1,886.00.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

