Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the February 29th total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 134.2 days.
Adyen Trading Down 0.8 %
ADYYF traded down $13.00 on Monday, reaching $1,695.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 174. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,512.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1,185.82. Adyen has a 1 year low of $660.00 and a 1 year high of $1,886.00.
Adyen Company Profile
