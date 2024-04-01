RH (NYSE:RH) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Oppenheimer

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.67.

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $346.85. 270,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,680. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.46. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $406.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 62.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.46.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a return on equity of 199.51% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RH

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RH by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,864,000 after buying an additional 352,456 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in RH by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 491,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,040,000 after buying an additional 320,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,636,000 after buying an additional 221,858 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in RH by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 288,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,204,000 after buying an additional 203,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth $46,157,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

