Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Up 15.6% in March

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the February 29th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Almonty Industries Stock Performance

ALMTF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,167. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. Almonty Industries has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.53.

About Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

