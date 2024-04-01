Short Interest in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Drops By 10.6%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,601,800 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the February 29th total of 1,791,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,144.1 days.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance
OTCMKTS AHODF traded up C$0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching C$30.15. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.26. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of C$27.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.76.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
