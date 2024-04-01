Baron Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Baron Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.6% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW opened at $35.84 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average of $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

