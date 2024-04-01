Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,330,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the February 29th total of 8,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CAG opened at $29.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Conagra Brands

About Conagra Brands

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.