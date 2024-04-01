JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 396.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 0.4% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.37. 691,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,996. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

