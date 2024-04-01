Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 427.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $106.96. 444,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,518,769. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.83 and its 200-day moving average is $106.03. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

