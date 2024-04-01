Fetch.ai Achieves Market Cap of $2.48 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 1st. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $2.48 billion and approximately $324.29 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $2.95 or 0.00004245 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00075692 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00025985 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00009735 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00016891 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000223 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000365 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001557 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00006551 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000135 BTC.
Fetch.ai Profile
Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 840,741,567 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.
Fetch.ai Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “FETUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.