Navcoin (NAV) Trading 12.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0500 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $28,222.67 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00111187 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00038628 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00016890 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002865 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.