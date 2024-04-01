Decred Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Decred has a total market capitalization of $428.44 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be bought for $26.84 or 0.00038628 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00111187 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00016890 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002865 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,960,203 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

