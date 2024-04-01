iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Raised by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.9% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,086 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,472,000 after purchasing an additional 895,629 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,749,602,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after buying an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS IEFA traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $74.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,090,972 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.