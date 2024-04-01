Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 1,646 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $337.23. The stock had a trading volume of 158,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.23 and a 12-month high of $340.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

