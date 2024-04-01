Chico Wealth RIA Sells 531 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Chico Wealth RIA lowered its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 8.3% of Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $8,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.87. 51,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,807. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.38. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $24.94.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.