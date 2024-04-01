Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Kellanova by 491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $4,257,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,931,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,408,287.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 933,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,183,842 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on K shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kellanova

Kellanova Stock Performance

Kellanova stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.08. 163,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,750. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.27. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.