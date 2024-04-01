Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $35,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $48,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ZBH traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.75. 90,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,858. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.