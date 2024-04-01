Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 825 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,775,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,977 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 994,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 137,525 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in First Horizon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 312,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in First Horizon by 721.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 97,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Down 1.4 %

FHN traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446,438. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.94.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. UBS Group upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Horizon

About First Horizon

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.