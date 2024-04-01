Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.3% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.60.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LOW traded down $2.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $251.86. 436,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,965. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $144.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

