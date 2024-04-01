Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 283 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,833 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Teleflex makes up 1.4% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,889 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,833,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $464,515,000 after purchasing an additional 612,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $104,344,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 285.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 257,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,296,000 after purchasing an additional 190,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 181,393 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFX. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.56.

Teleflex Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TFX stock traded down $4.85 on Monday, reaching $221.32. The company had a trading volume of 16,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,050. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.35 and a 200-day moving average of $224.29. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

