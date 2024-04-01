Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.81% from the company’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NVO. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

Shares of NVO opened at $129.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $138.28. The stock has a market cap of $579.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

