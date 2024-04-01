Piper Sandler Raises Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $188.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $172.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALL. HSBC raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.69.

Shares of ALL traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,619. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.28. Allstate has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $173.50. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $4,544,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

