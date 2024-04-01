Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 154.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IRON. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine Trading Down 55.8 %

Shares of IRON traded down $34.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.53. 1,504,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,970. Disc Medicine has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $77.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $664.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.18.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Disc Medicine will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $6,934,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,416,753.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $6,934,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,416,753.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,449,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,779,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,347,500 in the last three months. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRON. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 134,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Disc Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.