DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on DLocal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. New Street Research upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on DLocal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

DLO stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,510. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of DLocal by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

