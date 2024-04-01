DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on DLocal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. New Street Research upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on DLocal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DLocal
DLocal Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of DLocal by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About DLocal
DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DLocal
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Consumer Sentiment Highest Since 2021, 3 Stocks Leading the Way
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- This Underrated Natural Gas Stock Could Rally Double-Digits Soon
Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.