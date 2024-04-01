Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $167.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $167.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.31.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.91. The company had a trading volume of 369,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $163.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,309 shares of company stock worth $5,981,836 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

