Bank of America Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $144.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s current price.

MU has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.62.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU traded up $8.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.16. 13,796,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,831,227. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $126.72. The firm has a market cap of $139.71 billion, a PE ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day moving average is $81.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,557 shares in the company, valued at $89,226,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 743,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,226,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,890 shares of company stock valued at $26,952,017. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,559,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Micron Technology by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after buying an additional 5,257,201 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.