iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Stock Position Lessened by Cobblestone Asset Management LLC

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $436,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4,583.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after acquiring an additional 678,324 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 93,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,403,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.44 on Monday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

