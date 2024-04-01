Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $275.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $250.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.30.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

ESS stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,631. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $203.85 and a 1 year high of $252.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 632.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,304,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Articles

