Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL) Holdings Raised by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July accounts for about 1.2% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 193,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,241,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 155,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 44,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 488.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 86,926 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS:XBJL opened at $31.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.11.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (XBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a one-year outcome period. XBJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

