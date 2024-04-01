Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,164 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
DFAC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.91. 224,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,077. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.47. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.
About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
