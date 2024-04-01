Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 117.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,586 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 51,402,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,996 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,357,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,502 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,368,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,614 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,466,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,290,000 after purchasing an additional 882,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $105,854,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,542. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

