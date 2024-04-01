Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,727 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.93.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.08. The stock had a trading volume of 142,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,712. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.11 and a 1 year high of $106.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

