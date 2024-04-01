Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,608 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned 0.53% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $17,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFCF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $628,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

DFCF traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $41.78. 23,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,872. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.39.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

