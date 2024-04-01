Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 90,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 27,423 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 806,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,424,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VWOB traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.37. 26,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,939. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.94 and its 200-day moving average is $61.47. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

