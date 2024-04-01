Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AON were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.36.
Insider Transactions at AON
In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 over the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AON Stock Performance
AON stock opened at $333.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.72. The company has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $284.85 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AON Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.
AON Profile
Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.
