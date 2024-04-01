Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Bought by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,713,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,070 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 17.3% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned 1.39% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $56,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 305,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 42,481 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 376,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,508,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,684,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.58. The stock had a trading volume of 18,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,226. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

