Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $3,151.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,929.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,707.69. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $24.64 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,797 shares of company stock valued at $81,010,974 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,080.72.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

