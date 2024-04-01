Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Purchases 12,346 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 0.6% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,639.4% during the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 200,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 188,823 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,368,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,578,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 426.6% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 156,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 126,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 824,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,055,000 after buying an additional 112,621 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFIP traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.07. 5,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,308. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.55. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $43.28.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

