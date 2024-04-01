Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Sysco were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,472,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 7,204.3% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Stock Up 0.4 %

SYY stock opened at $81.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

