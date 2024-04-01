3,667 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Purchased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $63.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.87. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $63.52.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

