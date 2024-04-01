3,667 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Purchased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq
In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NDAQ
Nasdaq Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $63.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.87. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $63.52.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.
Nasdaq Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nasdaq
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Consumer Sentiment Highest Since 2021, 3 Stocks Leading the Way
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- This Underrated Natural Gas Stock Could Rally Double-Digits Soon
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Walt Disney’s Proxy Tug of War Pulls Shares to 52-Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.