Baron Financial Group LLC Has $5.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.4% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $86.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

