Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $438,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $54.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day moving average of $53.31. The company has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

