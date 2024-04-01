Baron Financial Group LLC Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.5% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $39.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $39.97.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

