BITICA COIN (BDCC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.29

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $723.02 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00007673 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00014896 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00023036 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001750 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00014643 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,012.12 or 1.00026632 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000091 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.42 or 0.00142035 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,072,380,004 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.0400308 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

